Arcimoto falls 4% amid announcement to launch pilot program in Tennessee
Jul. 16, 2021 10:31 AM ETArcimoto, Inc. (FUV)FUVBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Arcimoto (FUV -4.0%) entered a joint pilot program with Tennessee Clean Fuels and Drive Electric Tennessee to test the FUV and Deliverator in key cities across the state.
- The 30-day pilot program will begin on Aug. 16 and Arcimoto vehicles will be tested by state and local governments in cities including Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga.
- "The Arcimoto platform offers big advantages in terms of daily utility, total cost of ownership, and energy efficiency," said Arcimoto Founder and CEO, Mark Frohnmayer.
- Source: Press Release