Readen acquires majority shares of Ecoolex
Jul. 16, 2021 10:33 AM ETReaden Holding Corp. (RHCO)RHCOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Readen (OTCPK:RHCO +12.2%) to acquire majority shares of Ecoolex to have controlling interests.
- The acquisition will boost OkeApp to a flying start, as Ecoolex will instantly bring in existing merchants and partners, which include major network platforms, online travel agencies and financial institutions.
- Ecoolex has signed multiple contracts with major players in retail, travel and fintech industries as strategic partners, namely Ctrip and UnionPay, etc.
- Company has originally forecast to sign between 8,000 and 10,000 new Merchants on the OkeApp platform within the next twelve months in Hong Kong, which will eventually bring 4M payment transactions per month.