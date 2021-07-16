Autoliv downgraded by CFRA after poor earnings

Businessman is drawing a graph with red line going down
domin_domin/E+ via Getty Images

  • CRFA Research lowers their opinion on the world's largest automotive safety supplier, Autoliv, Inc., (ALV -4.0%) to Hold from Buy after the company reported lower-than-expected sales and margins.
  • "With the shares having experienced a remarkable rebound over the past year, light vehicle volume growth slowing, and raw materials costs rising ... we lower our opinion to Hold" wrote CRFA analyst Garrett Nelson.
  • Semiconductor shortages caused company sales to fall below consensus estimates as light vehicle production was 8% less than expected.
  • The 12-month price target for Autoliv was lowered to $95 from $125 and 2021 EPS were lowered to $6.50 from $7.50.
  • Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha's Quant rating are primarily neutral on ALV stock.
