Autoliv downgraded by CFRA after poor earnings
Jul. 16, 2021 10:46 AM ETAutoliv, Inc. (ALV)ALVBy: SA News Team
- CRFA Research lowers their opinion on the world's largest automotive safety supplier, Autoliv, Inc., (ALV -4.0%) to Hold from Buy after the company reported lower-than-expected sales and margins.
- "With the shares having experienced a remarkable rebound over the past year, light vehicle volume growth slowing, and raw materials costs rising ... we lower our opinion to Hold" wrote CRFA analyst Garrett Nelson.
- Semiconductor shortages caused company sales to fall below consensus estimates as light vehicle production was 8% less than expected.
- The 12-month price target for Autoliv was lowered to $95 from $125 and 2021 EPS were lowered to $6.50 from $7.50.
- Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha's Quant rating are primarily neutral on ALV stock.