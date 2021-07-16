FibroGen continues plunge amid FDA panel vote on kidney drug roxadustat

Jul. 16, 2021 10:50 AM ETFibroGen, Inc. (FGEN), AZNAZN, FGENBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments

Fibrogen headquarters in San Francisco
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Shares of FibroGen (FGEN -45.3%) are down sharply in morning trading after an FDA advisory committee voted against recommending approval of roxadustat developed by FibroGen and AstraZeneca (AZN -0.3%) for the treatment of adults with anemia due to chronic kidney disease.
  • Late last month, a panel of the European Medicines Agency endorsed the approval of roxadustat for the indication.
  • The drug is already approved in China and Japan.
  • FibroGen's only other candidate is pamrevlumab in phase 3 pancreatic cancer, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
