FibroGen continues plunge amid FDA panel vote on kidney drug roxadustat
Jul. 16, 2021 10:50 AM ETFibroGen, Inc. (FGEN)
- Shares of FibroGen (FGEN -45.3%) are down sharply in morning trading after an FDA advisory committee voted against recommending approval of roxadustat developed by FibroGen and AstraZeneca (AZN -0.3%) for the treatment of adults with anemia due to chronic kidney disease.
- Late last month, a panel of the European Medicines Agency endorsed the approval of roxadustat for the indication.
- The drug is already approved in China and Japan.
- FibroGen's only other candidate is pamrevlumab in phase 3 pancreatic cancer, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.