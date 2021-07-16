Consumer sentiment signals fall in July
Jul. 16, 2021 10:42 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- University of Michigan June Consumer Sentiment 80.8 vs. 87.0 consensus and 85.5 prior.
- This decline was caused by a misjudgement by consumers in the pace that the economy would recover as the pandemic eased. This involved both underestimating the economy's ability to reactivate supply lines and restore jobs, and the resulting impact on inflation.
- Current Economic Conditions: 84.5 vs. 88.6 expected and 90.2 prior.
- Index of Consumer Expectations: 78.4 vs. 85.0 expected and 83.5 prior.
- Inflation expectations: 4.2% vs. 4.2% prior.
- Inflation has put added pressure on living standards, especially on lower and middle income households, and caused postponement of large discretionary purchases, especially among upper income households.
- Small policy steps could now have a large impact on ending inflationary psychology. A slight increase in interest rates would be no surprise to consumers as 70% expected an increase in early July, a significant shift from the start of 2021 (44%) or from last July's survey (31%).