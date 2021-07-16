Shell, Iberdrola join in bid to build floating wind farms off Scotland
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it is teaming up with Iberdrola-owned (OTCPK:IBDRY) ScottishPower to bid to develop large-scale floating wind farms off the coast of Scotland.
- The partners say they submitted multiple proposals for the potential projects as part of the ScotWind leasing round.
- Scotland could be at the forefront of the wind power sector, the companies say, potentially providing power for as much as 25% of the U.K. domestic market, or ~8M homes.
- Many of Europe's major energy companies including BP, TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Eni (NYSE:E) may place bids in the auction of 15 seabed locations for the next generation of wind farms.
- Shell said recently it would increase total shareholder distributions to 20%-30% of cash flow from operations.