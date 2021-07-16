ALYI confirms order for 2000 electric motorcycles

Jul. 16, 2021 11:42 AM ETAlternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI)ALYIBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI) announced an order for 2,000 electric motorcycles supporting the planned rollout of a comprehensive Electric Vehicle Rideshare and rental solution in Africa beginning with electric motorcycles.
  • The company has recently initiated an Electric Motorcycle pilot program in Kenya which is already generating results expected to set ALYI’s EV business apart from the competition.
  • The pilot, being conducted in conjunction with a 2K electric motorcycle order, is likely to go on for ~90 days; order fulfilment will be finalized based on pilot results
  • ALYI is +1.3% to $0.0385
  • Source: Press Release
