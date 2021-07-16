IZEA awarded contract expansion from Fortune 200 customer
Jul. 16, 2021 11:53 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)IZEABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- IZEA Worldwide (IZEA -0.4%) has been awarded a new contract from a Fortune 200 customer, the third and largest expansion since first engaging IZEA to handle its influencer marketing campaigns in Q2 of 2020.
- The scope of the mid-six figure managed services agreement is to execute influencer marketing campaigns promoting the customer's products across multiple social platforms, including Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.
- The content will target audiences interested in DIY and home improvement projects.
- IZEA recently announced that Managed Services bookings in Q2 of 2021 increased 187% to $11.1M as compared to Q2 of 2020, which were $3.9M.
- Further IZEA’s net income and cash flow results will be announced as part of its Q2 earnings release, which is tentatively scheduled for August 12, 2021.