Energy Transfer raised at Wolfe Research after recent pullback

Jul. 16, 2021

  • Energy Transfer (ET +0.9%) edges higher as Wolfe Research upgrades shares to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $13 price target, seeing the 14% pullback from June highs as a buying opportunity.
  • "The company has made significant progress in addressing key issues and should benefit from a favorable macro environment with higher commodity prices and a return to production growth in the Permian," Wolfe analyst Keith Stanley writes.
  • Separately, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approves a $1M settlement with Energy Transfer for an explosion and fire at its Revolution natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania.
  • The fine is the result of the failure of part of the 24-inch Revolution pipe after heavy rains caused a landslide in Beaver County in 2018.
  • Energy Transfer's 6% yield is "easily sustainable as the company is generating enormous levels of cash flow," Power Hedge writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.
