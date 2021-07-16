First Horizon stock dips after guiding for Q3 average loans 'down modestly'
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) stock drops 3.8% after the banks said it expects Q3 net interest income "down modestly" from Q2's $500M (FTE).
- Sees average interest-earning assets up modestly from Q2's $80.98B with average loans down modestly in Q3.
- For the year, FHN expects mid-single-digit percentage decrease in net interest income (FTE) vs. adjusted Q4 2020 annualized baseline of $2.088B; sees average loans down mid single-digits.
- Sees CET1 ratio at 10.5% for Q3 and for the year vs. 10.33% in Q2.
- Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.58, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $0.44, and up from $0.51 cents in Q1 2021 and $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 adjusted revenue of $787M decreased 3% Q/Q due to expected reductions in fixed income and mortgage banking fees and continued net interest income headwinds.
- Pre-provision net revenue of $321M drops 6% from $343M in Q1 and increased 53% from $207M in Q2 2020.
- "We are seeing increasing loan pipeline growth and expect demand and economic growth to pick up in the back half of the year as the economy continues to normalize," said President and CEO Bryan Jordan.
