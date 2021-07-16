Bristol-Myers Squibb settles Spycel patent cases with Dr. Reddy's and Lupin

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.1%) has settled patent litigation with generic drugmakers Dr. Reddy and Lupin over the leukemia drug Sprycel (dasatinib), Bloomberg reports.
  • Settlement details have not been released.
  • Lupin's settlement was filed on Wednesday but not yet approved, while Dr. Reddy's was approved yesterday. Both cases were in a federal court in Trenton, N.J.
  • Bristol accused the two companies of proposing generic versions of Sprycel that would have infringed on three of its patents.
  • Sprycel had sales of about $1.3B in 2020.
