SQM wins key permit for Australian lithium refinery
Jul. 16, 2021 12:59 PM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)SQMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lithium producer SQM (SQM -3.5%) says its Westfarmers partnership for the Mt. Holland project in Australia received approval to build a lithium hydroxide refinery.
- SQM says the project has an expected initial production capacity of 50K metric tons of battery grade lithium hydroxide, with first production expected in H2 2024.
- Westfarmers anticipates first production of lithium hydroxide in H2 2024.
- SQM's better than forecast Q1 net earnings and 180% jump in lithium sales volumes prompted it to raise its outlook for full-year sales volumes to a 30% Y/Y increase.