Crown Holdings Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETCrown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.78 (+33.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.94B (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CCK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.