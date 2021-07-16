Rivian delays electric pickup deliveries until September
Jul. 16, 2021 1:53 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)RIVNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Rivian (RIVN) plans to delay the first deliveries of its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S SUV again.
- The EV upstart says cascading impacts of the pandemic is causing production delays.
- R1T deliveries are now scheduled to begin in September with the R1S to follow shortly, according to an e-mail from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe to customers.
- "Everything from facility construction, to equipment installation, to vehicle component supply (especially semiconductors) has been impacted by the pandemic," updates Scaringe.
- Yesterday: How do the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T compare?