Rivian delays electric pickup deliveries until September

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas
David Becker/Getty Images News

  • Rivian (RIVN) plans to delay the first deliveries of its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S SUV again.
  • The EV upstart says cascading impacts of the pandemic is causing production delays.
  • R1T deliveries are now scheduled to begin in September with the R1S to follow shortly, according to an e-mail from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe to customers.
  • "Everything from facility construction, to equipment installation, to vehicle component supply (especially semiconductors) has been impacted by the pandemic," updates Scaringe.
  • Yesterday: How do the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T compare?
