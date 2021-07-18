IBM Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 18, 2021
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.29 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.3B (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects adjusted gross margin estimate of 49.3%
- "We expect Cloud & Cognitive Software and GBS to continue improving through 2021 as IT spend returns, but still believe 2021 is a challenging year for IBM given the upcoming Infrastructure Services spin," Equity analyst at Morgan Stanley Katy L. Huberty commented.
- Also, the company seems in a uncertain position post president Jim Whitehurst is leaving company.
- "AI is going to infuse everything," said IBM CEO Krishna at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. Following on the same, in the past year the company has increased its investment in R&D and capex and since October has acquired seven companies focused on hybrid cloud and AI.
- Over the last 2 years, IBM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.