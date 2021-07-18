Steel Dynamics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.46 (+636.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.24B (+102.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adj. EBIDTA of $1.06B (range $1.04B to $1.08B).
- Over the last 2 years, STLD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock fell -2.09% following Q1 earnings release after market close on Apr 19, despite beating analyst expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues, while also saying it is seeing "strong steel demand coupled with extremely low customer steel inventory throughout the supply chain.".
- Earlier in July, Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth says, Plenty of upside left for steel stocks that justifies further upside for some of the stocks in the group. Woodworth thinks Wall Street is discounting a sharp correction in steel prices, but he believes this is a new normal.
- Recent analysis from SA contributors Leo Nelissen: Steel Dynamics - How To Deal With New All-Time Highs.