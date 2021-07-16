Helix Energy cut to Sell equivalent at BofA while HP, NOV looking up
Jul. 16, 2021 2:54 PM ETHelix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX), HP, NOVNOV, HP, HLXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Helix Energy (HLX -5.1%) sinks to a two-and-a-half month low as Bank of America downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral, saying Helix is the only company in its oilfield services coverage area with likely downside to consensus 2022 estimates as contracted rates reset lower.
- Helix is "likely to deal with headwinds in the coming year as it sees significant contract rollover in the U.S. and Brazil, as well as the potential for significant downtime if rigs are moved between locations," BofA's Mike Sabella writes, adding that pricing could be challenged given significant spare capacity of floating rigs.
- At the same time, Sabella upgrades Helmerich & Payne (HP -2.7%) to Neutral from Underperform, expecting the company will benefit from operating leverage to the cyclical recovery in U.S. drilling activity, although valuation prevents a higher rating.
- Sabella says his upgrade of NOV (NOV -2.1%) to Buy from Neutral is "more idiosyncratic in nature and is supported by what we think could ultimately be an underappreciated opportunity to participate in the construction of offshore wind installation vessels."
- Helix Energy Solutions is "resilient but not steady enough," Badsha Chowdhury writes in a new analysis published on Seeking Alpha.