Impossible Foods to launch plant-based chicken nuggets
Jul. 16, 2021 3:19 PM ETImpossible Foods (IMPF)BYND, TSNBy: SA News Team12 Comments
- Impossible Foods will unveil it's new meatless chicken nugget product this week, with plans for a broader launch in the fall.
- Competitor Beyond Meat (BYND -3.1%) released its meat-free chicken tenders in restaurants nationwide last week.
- Chicken has overtaken beef in the last decade as America's go-to meat and plant-based food companies, along with other businesses in the food industry such as Tyson Foods (TSN -0.6%), are orienting to capitalize on the public's changing tastes.
- Impossible Foods has raised $1.5B so far and hopes to go public in the next 12 months through either an IPO or a merger with a SPAC at a valuation of at least $10B. Beyond Meat's market cap is currently at $7.9B.
- Impossible Foods is attempting increase its competitiveness by lowering its product prices to match those of regular meats.