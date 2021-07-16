Impossible Foods to launch plant-based chicken nuggets

TechCrunch Disrupt Conference Held In San Francisco
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Impossible Foods will unveil it's new meatless chicken nugget product this week, with plans for a broader launch in the fall.
  • Competitor Beyond Meat (BYND -3.1%) released its meat-free chicken tenders in restaurants nationwide last week.
  • Chicken has overtaken beef in the last decade as America's go-to meat and plant-based food companies, along with other businesses in the food industry such as Tyson Foods (TSN -0.6%), are orienting to capitalize on the public's changing tastes.
  • Impossible Foods has raised $1.5B so far and hopes to go public in the next 12 months through either an IPO or a merger with a SPAC at a valuation of at least $10B. Beyond Meat's market cap is currently at $7.9B.
  • Impossible Foods is attempting increase its competitiveness by lowering its product prices to match those of regular meats.
