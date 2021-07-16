Tractor Supply Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 16, 2021 3:24 PM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.96 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.47B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Last quarter, the stock moved up over 4% post earnings in the pre-market trading.
- Guidance: The company sees its FY21 revenue of $11.4B to $11.7B vs. $10.88B consensus. Full-year EPS of $7.05 to $7.40 is anticipated vs. $6.73 consensus.
- Over the last 1 year, TSCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.