Tractor Supply Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 16, 2021 3:24 PM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 19th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.96 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.47B (+9.1% Y/Y).
  • Last quarter, the stock moved up over 4% post earnings in the pre-market trading.
  • Guidance: The company sees its FY21 revenue of $11.4B to $11.7B vs. $10.88B consensus. Full-year EPS of $7.05 to $7.40 is anticipated vs. $6.73 consensus.
  • Over the last 1 year, TSCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.