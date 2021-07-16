Vineyard Wind reaches deal with unions to build project off Massachusetts
Jul. 16, 2021 4:30 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)AGRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Avangrid's (NYSE:AGR) Vineyard Wind joint venture announces an agreement to use union labor to build the first major U..S. offshore wind project off the Massachusetts coast.
- The company says the labor deal with the Southeastern Massachusetts Building Trades Council covers 500 jobs, and includes hiring targets for women and people of color.
- The $2.8B project will begin delivering electricity to the grid in H2 2023, and initial construction could begin as soon as this year; it is intended to create enough electricity to power 400K homes in New England.
- The Biden administration approved the Vineyard Wind project in May, part of its plan for a revamped U.S. energy industry that aims to eliminate emissions from the power sector.