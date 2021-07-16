Curo prices upsized offering of $750M notes
Jul. 16, 2021 4:57 PM ETCURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)CUROBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) prices its upsized offering from $700M aggregate principal amount to $750M aggregate principal amount of its 7.500% senior secured notes due 2028.
- The notes will be secured by liens on substantially all of the company’s and the guarantors’ assets, subject to certain exceptions and permitted liens.
- The notes will mature on August 1, 2028 unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.
- Net proceeds will be used (i) to redeem the Company’s outstanding 8.250% senior secured notes due 2025, (ii) to pay fees, expenses, premiums and accrued interest in connection therewith and (iii) for general corporate purposes.