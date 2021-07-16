This week's top winners and losers in energy, natural resources

  • U.S. crude oil closed higher today but barely enough to ease its biggest weekly drop since March, as the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus threatens the near-term outlook for global fuel consumption.
  • August WTI (CL1:COM) settled +0.2% at $71.81/bbl after touching an intraday low $70.41/bbl, finishing down 3.7% for its biggest weekly decline for a front-month contract since the week ended March 26.
  • Oil markets also face the prospect of extra supplies from OPEC+, as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia appear headed for a compromise that would permit the UAE to secure a baseline adjustment, raising production.
  • "Other producers will undoubtedly seek similar treatment and potentially prolong the deliberations heading into [OPEC's] August ministerial meeting," RBC Capital says.
  • A stronger dollar also dimmed the appeal of commodities priced in the U.S. currency this week.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the worst performer among S&P sectors for the second straight week, -6.8%, entering correction territory after falling more than 10% from its recent peak.
  • Top 5 gainers in energy and natural resources over the past 5 sessions:KOR +19.3%, CMP +15.6%, HNRG +13%, CVA +12.7%, SMLP +10.3%.
  • Top 5 decliners in energy and natural resources over the past 5 sessions:GATO -34.7%, BTCM -34.5%, PBF -27.1%, LPI -25.3%, KLXE -24.8%.
  • Source: Barchart.com
