Pure Storage loses ARK Invest as a big investor but maybe that is a good thing
Jul. 17, 2021 9:49 AM ETPure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) fell more than 6% last week amid some more selling by Cathie Wood's ARK Invest.
- ARK Invest sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage on July 12, another 872,754 shares on July 14, an additional 606,465 shares on July 15 and capped it off with a sale of 1,17M shares on July 16. The investment firm also made some large sales in June.
- The recent sales of PSTG were from the ARK Innovation ETF and ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF.
- While Pure Storage is down more than 20% YTD, it is not the only stock weighing negatively on ARKK and ARKG.
- Or is it a case of ARK holding back PSTG? Some analysts warned earlier in the year that the strong fundamentals at Pure Storage were being overlooked due to the high correlation with ARK Invest, which held at one time more than 8% of outstanding shares.
- On Wall Street, 17 out of 21 analysts have a Buy-equivalent or better on Pure Storage. Seeking Alpha authors also think Cathie Wood have it all wrong on Pure Storage. Marketplace author Gary Peterson says the stock is underappreciated for its consistency and stellar bottom-line results.