Facebook hits Biden claim that its vaccine misinformation is 'killing people'
Jul. 17, 2021
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is pushing back against President Biden's comments that social media networks have enabled the spread of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, saying it will not accept blame for the U.S. failure to achieve a goal for 70% of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4.
- Biden said yesterday that social media networks are "killing people" by allowing the spread of vaccine misinformation and that "the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated."
- Facebook's data shows 85% of its users have said they have been vaccinated or are planning to get their shots, the company's VP of integrity Guy Rosen says in a blog post.
- Vaccine acceptance among Facebook users in the U.S. has increased, and the company has shared user survey data related to the virus with the White House and government agencies, Rosen says.
- Behind the scenes, Facebook is saying the Biden administration is "looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals."
- Critics have accused Facebook of providing a platform to people who question the vaccine or COVID-19 in general.
- COVID-19 deaths are rising again in the U.S. as the delta variant affects largely unvaccinated pockets of the country.