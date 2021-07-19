Dow Jones, Nasdaq retreat amid concerns over Delta variant
Jul. 19, 2021 6:04 AM ETSPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPY, QQQBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor127 Comments
- It's "Freedom Day" in the U.K., which just lifted the majority of its remaining coronavirus restrictions, but investors seem to be more nervous there, as well as across the globe. The rise of the rapidly spreading Delta variant is threatening to derail many efforts towards a full economic reopening as worsening outbreaks continue to cloud the once-promising outlook. U.S. stock index futures are also joining the global selloff after the major averages posted their first negative week in four: Dow -1%; S&P 500 -0.7%; Nasdaq -0.3%.
- Mixed feelings: "If we don't do it now we've got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it? This is the right moment, but we've got to do it cautiously," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. It's a continuing argument that's playing out worldwide. Some have warned that hospitalizations could rise substantially over the coming weeks, jeopardizing the progress made in containing the pandemic, while others have put more of a focus on personal responsibility, saying there were worse consequences for the economy, livelihoods and mental health.
- Just weeks after they celebrated their "Freedom Days," the Netherlands and Israel reimposed COVID restrictions as Delta variant cases rose throughout the countries. Over in Australia, Sydney and Melbourne are tightening their lockdowns, while more athletes are testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Japan, challenging the Tokyo Olympics in a region that just declared a coronavirus state of emergency. In the U.S., Los Angeles County reimposed its mask mandate over the weekend, while Sacramento, Fresno and Yolo Counties recommended indoor masking even by people who are vaccinated.
- Go deeper: Delta isn't the only thing weighing on investors' minds. Inflation fears resurfaced on Friday after data from the University of Michigan showed that consumers believed prices would jump 4.8% over the next year, marking the steepest climb since August 2008. There's also worries about a peak in economic activity, tapering talk, the Q2 earnings season and whether the bullish sentiment in markets has reached a tipping point.
This was corrected on 07/19/2021 at 10:50 AM. Bullet on reinstating Covid restrictions across many U.S. states was from a dated article. Item has been updated to include the reimposed mask mandate in LA and recommendations in other counties.