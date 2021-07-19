KKR, Telefonica team up to create digital infrastructure company in Colombia
Jul. 19, 2021
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) announces an agreement with Telefonica Colombia, a subsidiary of the leading Spanish telecom group Telefonica (NYSE:TEF), to establish Colombia's first independent nationwide open access wholesale digital infrastructure company.
- The newly formed company to offer open access wholesale connectivity with modern fiber optic technology for all internet service providers in Colombia, including Telefónica.
- As part of the pact, KKR will acquire a majority stake in Telefonica's existing fiber optic network, the largest in Colombia, and make the network open access through a newly established independent entity, which KKR will control as the majority shareholder. Telefonica will have 40% stake in the new company.
- The company will be run independently by a local team in Colombia but brings together the expertise of both KKR and Telefonica to build and operate Colombia's premier digital infrastructure network.
- Upon closing of the transaction, the new company plans to expand existing fiber optic coverage from ~1.2M homes today to, at minimum, 4.3M homes by the end of 2024.
- KKR’s large direct investment in Colombia with a transaction value of ~$500M affirms its long-term commitment to the region and aims to to accelerate ultra-fast digital connectivity to improve quality and coverage for Colombians nationwide, more than quadrupling Telefónica’s existing fiber optic network.
- Recently in Feb.22 , KKR buying majority of Telefónica Chile fiber network with plans to open access.
- TEF shares down 0.91% premarket.