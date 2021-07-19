KBR bags US Navy recompete contracts worth $120M
Jul. 19, 2021 6:33 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)IAC, KBRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won two recompetes contracts totaling more than $120M to provide leading-edge engineering services for U.S. Navy training systems and aircraft survivability equipment.
- Most recently, the company has won a $64.9M task order to develop and upgrade training system hardware and software, as well as electronic classroom content and interactive courseware for the E-2/C-2 Airborne Command and Control Systems Program Office (PMA-231).
- KBR also won a $55.3M task order to perform research and analysis, including forecasting and predictive modeling, for the Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems Program Office (PMA-272).
- "These recompetes speak to KBR's commitment and capability to prepare and protect men and women in the fleet. Our work helps servicemembers carry out their missions effectively and come home safely," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions President.