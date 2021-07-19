INDUS announces chief financial officer transition
- INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) current CFO Anthony J. Galici announces plans to retire at year-end.
- Mr. Galici will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and CFO of the Company to assist INDUS’s management team with the transition until his retirement on December 31, 2021.
- As part of its succession plan, the Board of Directors says that effective on September 1, 2021, Jon W. Clark will join INDUS as Executive Vice President to work with Mr. Galici. Mr. Clark will assume the additional role of chief financial officer effective on January 1, 2022.
- Mr. Clark joins INDUS from Rockhill Management, where he has served as chief accounting officer since 2019. Before joining Rockhill, He was with Gramercy Property Trust for 12 years, most recently as the chief financial officer and Treasurer, prior to its acquisition by affiliates.