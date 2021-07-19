Tractor Supply EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue; raises FY 2021 outlook
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO): Q2 GAAP EPS of $3.19 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $3.6B (+13.2% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Comparable sales +10.5% on top of 30.5% growth last year with a two-year Stack of 41.0%.
- E-commerce sales experienced triple-digit percentage growth for the fourth consecutive quarter.
- During the first six months of 2021, the company opened 32 new Tractor Supply stores and three new Petsense stores and closed 11 Petsense stores.
- Looking ahead, Tractor Supply sees FY21 revenue of $12.1B to $12.3B vs. a prior view of $11.4B to $11.7 and $11.64B consensus. Full-year EPS of $7.70 to $8.00 vs. a prior view of $7.05 to $7.40 is anticipated vs. $7.44 consensus. Comparable Store Sales growth of +11% to +13% vs. a prior view of +5% to +8%.
