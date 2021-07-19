Tractor Supply sees strong sales across geographic regions and merchandise categories
Jul. 19, 2021 7:23 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) reports Q2 sales increased 13.4% to $3.60B. Comparable store sales increased 10.5% in the quarter, driven by comparable transaction count and comparable average ticket growth of 4.5% and 6.0%, respectively. The increase in comparable store sales was driven by robust growth in everyday merchandise, including consumable, usable and edible products. Solid demand for spring and summer seasonal categories was also cited by the retailer.
- Notably, all geographic regions and major merchandising categories of TSCO reported comparable store sales growth and record sales were generated for the e-commerce business.
- Gross profit increased 11.3% to $1.29B. The gross margin rate decreased 67 basis points Year-over-year to 35.8% of sales. The decrease in gross margin as a percent of sales was primarily driven by higher transportation costs, the initial impact from the relaunch of the company’s Neighbor’s Club loyalty program and product mix shift.
- Operating income for Q2 increased 8.5% to $486M.
- During the quarter, Tractor Supply opened 11 new Tractor Supply stores and one new Petsense store and closed four Petsense stores.
- Looking ahead, Tractor Supply sees FY21 revenue of of $12.1B to $12.3B vs. $11.64B consensus and EPS of $7.70 to $8.00 vs. $7.44 consensus."With a resilient business model, ongoing market share growth and strategic investments to transform the company, we are excited about the significant opportunities ahead of us and remain committed to disciplined financial returns and sustained profitable growth," says CEO Hal Lawton.
- Shares of Tractor Supply are down 0.11% premarket to $188.80 after the earnings topper.