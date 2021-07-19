Kraken bags $0.6M RaaS contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Jul. 19, 2021 7:27 AM ETKraken Robotics Inc. (KRKNF)KRKNFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Canada’s Ocean Company, Kraken Robotics (OTCQB:KRKNF) has been awarded a Robotics as a Service (RaaS) contract from Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro (formerly Nalcor Energy) for the Marine Inspection of Strait of Bell Isle Submarine Cable for total contract value of ~$0.6M.
- Under the contract, Kraken will deploy its KATFISH towed SAS sonar system including our Automatic/Remote Launch and Recovery System (ALARS) deployed on the R/V Ocean Seeker.
- Kraken will survey the three cables along the crossing. Each cable route is ~thirty-one (31) kilometres long with twenty-seven (27) kilometres laying on the seabed and four (4) kilometres protected by cable conduits. Kraken’s Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) technology will provide NALCOR with ultra-high 3cm resolution seabed imagery and 3D 25cm resolution bathymetry.
- The contract will be executed in Q3 2021.