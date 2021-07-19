China Liberal extends LOI to acquire WEIM
Jul. 19, 2021 7:31 AM ETChina Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) inked an extension agreement to the non-binding LOI to acquire Wanzhong (Hong Kong) Education Investment Management (WEIM).
- Post the LOI Extension Agreement, the company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of WEIM from its sole shareholder; to be paid in cash and shares with a total value of RMB350M.
- "Through this acquisition, we would directly operate the schools as the owner, which is a challenge but also a huge opportunity for us. In addition to potentially achieving greater profits and returns for investors through operating the schools efficiently, we are also hoping to establish and improve the company's teaching and research team as well as experimenting with education informatization, and lay a solid foundation for the company's expansion," Chairperson and CEO Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam commented.
- There is no assurance that the transaction will be completed, either parties could terminate the negotiations of the potential acquisition.
- Shares trading 1.7% down premarket