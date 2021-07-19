Nevro pops 5% on FDA approval of spinal cord stimulation therapy, sees Q2 revenue of $102.3M

  • Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) has received FDA approval for its Senza System for the treatment of chronic pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN).
  • The company will immediately initiate commercial launch activities in the U.S. under its recently launched HFX branding, as HFX for PDN.
  • Internationally, NVRO will be executing phased launch plans in the U.K., Germany and Australia, with further expansion planned in 2022.
  • Nevro also announced its preliminary revenue for Q2 2021. The company expects worldwide revenue to be ~$102.3M (consensus $102.69M). Q2 U.S. revenue is expected to be ~$85M, an increase of 67% compared to $51M in 2020.
  • International revenue for Q2 2021 is expected to be ~$17.3M.
  • The company plans to report its full Q2 2021 financial results after the market close on August 4, 2021.
  • NVRO shares up 5.4% premarket at $152.00
