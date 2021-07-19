Omnichannel Acquisition to take Kin Insurance public in $1.03B deal
Jul. 19, 2021 7:32 AM ETOCABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Kin Insurance, a home insurance tech company, agrees to combine with Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA), entrepreneur Matt Higgins's SPAC, in a deal that implies a $1.03B combined company pro forma enterprise value.
- New strategic investors in the business include Joe Plumen, former chairman and CEO of Willis Group Holdings; Stephen Ross, Jeff Blau, and Bruce Beal of Related Companies; and Gary Vaynerchuk off Vaynermedia.
- They join previous series C investors NBA All-Star Draymond Green and professional golfer Rory McIlroy.
- The combined company is expected to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KI".
- The transaction is supported by a fully committed $80M PIPE at $10 per share of class A common stock of Omnichannel led by HSCM Bermuda and Senator Investment Group.
- Kin is expecting to get ~$242M of cash at closing, in addition to $80M raised in a recent series C financing.
- Kin, which currently operates in Florida, Louisiana and California, has also accelerated its ability to enter into new markets through a stock purchase agreement to acquire an inactive insurance carrier that holds licenses in more than 40 states.
- Both transactions — the combination with OCA and the acquisition of the inactive insurance carrier — are expected to close in Q4 2021.
- Kin's existing stockholders will be rolling 100% of their equity into the combined company and are expected to own approximately 74% of the combined company immediately following the closing of the business combination, assuming no redemptions by Omnichannel’s public stockholders. the PIPE investors are expected to own ~6% of the combined company and Ominchannel stockholders are expected to own ~16%.
- Kin calls itself the only "pure-play direct-to-consumer digital insurer focused on the complex and growing $100+ billion homeowners insurance market."
- Kin says it uses thousands of data points about each property to provide accurate pricing and produce better underwriting results. It also eliminates the need for an external agent, allowing it to offer attractive pricing to consumers without sacrificing margins.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET: (877) 407-4018; ID:13721202.