Primo Water adds ~9,000 customers through acquisition of Earth2O
Jul. 19, 2021 7:33 AM ETPrimo Water Corporation (PRMW)PRMWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Primo Water North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) has acquired The Sweetwater Company, Inc. dba Earth2O, a bottled water company.
- Founded in 1991, Earth2O manufactures and distributes spring water to residential and retail accounts in Oregon and the Pacific Northwes and sources water in the Cascade Mountains.
- The acquisition will add approximately 9,000 customers to PWNA.
- Tom Harrington, CEO of Primo Water Corporation said, "The addition of Earth2O expands the Primo footprint and customer density in the Pacific Northwest and furthers our vision of providing pure-play water solutions whenever, wherever and however our customers want them. We are excited to welcome Earth2O customers and associates to our family!"
- Financial deal terms were not disclosed.