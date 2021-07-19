AutoNation gains after blowing past second quarter consensus marks
Jul. 19, 2021 7:35 AM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) cites a favorable demand environment as it blows past Q2 estimates.
- New vehicle retail unit sales increased 42% compared to last year and were up 12% compared to the level of the second quarter of 2019.
- Used vehicle retail unit sales increased 37% compared to last year and increased 32% compared to the level of the second quarter of 2019.
- Same store gross profit increased 68% compared to the same period a year ago and increased 52% compared to the second quarter of 2019, led by strong gains in the new vehicle category.
- "Demand continues to outpace supply for new vehicles. We expect this to continue into 2022 due to consumers' preference for personal transportation coupled with lower interest rates," notes AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson.
- During Q2, AutoNation repurchased 7.5M shares of stock or 9% of shares outstanding for an aggregate purchase price of $736M. For the year, AutoNation repurchased 12.9M shares of common stock through July 15 or 15% of the shares outstanding at the beginning of the year. AutoNation ended the quarter with $1.6B of liquidity.
- Shares of AutoNation are up 0.58% premarket after the earnings double beat.