Navidea provides enrollment update in mid-stage rheumatoid arthritis trial
Jul. 19, 2021 7:47 AM ETNavidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) announces the enrollment of the first 110 subjects in the company's mid-stage rheumatoid arthritis (RA) trial.
- The company expects the total enrollment for the two-arm trial to be 135 participants.
- The NAV3-35 study will establish a database of hand and wrist images taken following Tc99m tilmanocept administration in healthy volunteers age- and sex-matched to the population of RA patients.
- The database will also be used in the training of automated image analysis algorithms to further improve the accuracy of the quantification of Tc99m tilmanocept localization in joints as well as the workflow for later commercialization in RA.
- "These data will also be used to optimize automated image analysis to improve upon accuracy and streamline workflow for widespread adoption of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging in RA," Michael Rosol, Chief Medical Officer for Navidea said.
- Shares down nearly 2% premarket.