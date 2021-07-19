RedHill Bio reports last patient out for Phase 2/3 COVID-19 study of oral opaganib

  • RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) perks up 4.4% premarket after announcing that all treatment and follow-up has now been completed in the 475-patient Phase 2/3 study with opaganib (ABC294640) in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
  • Top-line results are expected in the coming weeks.
  • Opaganib recently demonstrated potent in vitro inhibition of the Beta (South African) and Gamma (Brazilian) variants and based on its unique host-targeted mechanism and preliminary results, the company believes opaganib is likely to maintain its activity against emerging variants, including Delta and Delta Plus.
  • The primary endpoint of the global Phase 2/3 study, approved in 10 countries, is the proportion of patients breathing room air without oxygen support by Day 14.
  • The study has also captured additional important outcome measures, such as the time to hospital discharge, clinical improvement and incidence of intubation and mortality.
  • The Company maintains ongoing discussions with the FDA, EMA and other regulators, on potential pathways to approval, with next steps to be guided by study results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.