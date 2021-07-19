RedHill Bio reports last patient out for Phase 2/3 COVID-19 study of oral opaganib
Jul. 19, 2021 7:50 AM ETRedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)RDHLBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) perks up 4.4% premarket after announcing that all treatment and follow-up has now been completed in the 475-patient Phase 2/3 study with opaganib (ABC294640) in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
- Top-line results are expected in the coming weeks.
- Opaganib recently demonstrated potent in vitro inhibition of the Beta (South African) and Gamma (Brazilian) variants and based on its unique host-targeted mechanism and preliminary results, the company believes opaganib is likely to maintain its activity against emerging variants, including Delta and Delta Plus.
- The primary endpoint of the global Phase 2/3 study, approved in 10 countries, is the proportion of patients breathing room air without oxygen support by Day 14.
- The study has also captured additional important outcome measures, such as the time to hospital discharge, clinical improvement and incidence of intubation and mortality.
- The Company maintains ongoing discussions with the FDA, EMA and other regulators, on potential pathways to approval, with next steps to be guided by study results.