Charah Solutions acquires Avon Lake Generating Station from GenOn
Jul. 19, 2021 7:52 AM ETCharah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA)CHRABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Avon Lake Generating Station and adjacent property from GenOn to begin environmental remediation to demolish existing power plant, remediate site and redevelop property in a sustainable manner.
- Avon Lake is a 627 MW coal-fired plant operated by GenOn located in Avon Lake, Ohio, 23 miles west of Cleveland along Lake Erie.
- As part of this pact, Charah Solutions, through its subsidiary Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group (ALERG) will acquire the 40-acre area located on Lake Erie. ALERG will be responsible for the shutdown and decommissioning of the coal power plant and performing all environmental remediation and redevelopment work at the site.
- Charah Solutions has commenced the redevelopment and remediation planning efforts and will begin physical work once the full transfer occurs; GenOn will continue to maintain responsibility for the plant and operate the plant in the normal course of business through closing.
- The transaction was signed in May 2021, and the full transfer will take place in early April 2022 after the plant ceases generation operation.