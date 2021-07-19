Airline and cruise line stocks fall on concerns Delta COVID variant will push back recovery timeline

  • Airline and cruise line stocks are slumping to start the week on concerns that the Delta variant of COVID-19 will slow down travel recovery and potentially extend the timelines for business and international travel to return to 2019 levels.
  • The U.S. is averaging about 30K new cases a day in the last 7-days compared to the average of about 11K cases a day a month ago. Areas of the U.S. with a higher level of unvaccinated residents have seen a sharper rise in cases and hospitalizations. Some regions like Los Angeles have reinstituted mask rules for indoor public settings.
  • Airline stocks (premarket): American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) -3.39%, Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) -2.65%, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) -2.30%, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) -3.91%, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) -2.56%, Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) -1.33%, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) -1.68%, Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) -0.44%, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) -2.16%, Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA) -0.25%, SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) -1.02%, Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) -3.17%, Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) -1.01%.
  • Cruise line stocks (premarket): Carnival (NYSE:CCL) -4.30%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) -3.79% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -4.88%.
