Bedding sector expected to post strong Q2 reports; Tempur Sealy slotted as BofA's top pick
Jul. 19, 2021 8:13 AM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR), PRPL, TPXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America says it expects a solid set of results from the bedding sector this quarter and continued positivity from company management on strong growth for the year.
- Analyst Curtis Nagle and team also remain constructive on U.S. bedding industry growth into next year. The firm forecasts growth of 15% for domestic manufacturers in 2021 and 6% in 2022. Underlying demand is seen as resilient even against the tough comparisons. U.S. consumers are said to be in a healthy position. Despite intense industry competition, pricing is seen as rational.
- Average daily spending at bedding retailers grew 69.6% for the week ending July 10th compared to the same week of 2019 and were up +19.2% Y/Y, per BofA credit and debit card data.
- Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX): "We remain bullish on continued market share opportunities given TPX’s very strong competitive positioning, record spend on marketing, capacity expansion, scaling of its relatively new OEM business and owned store growth. TPX is our hardlines top pick for 2021 and we maintain our Buy rating and $61 PO as we continue to see it as a high quality growth name with attractive valuation."
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL): "Given increased volatility in the first half of the year for PRPL, we lower FY21E EPS to $0.82 from $0.97 previously. We also lower our PO to $36 from $40 now based on 18x 2022 EV/EBITDA (was 20x), given recent executions issues and inconsistency around quarter earnings (4Q20 missed expectations and 2Q21 was lowered, while 1Q beat). However, we reiterate Buy on PRPL based on growth prospects over the next several years."
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR): "We reiterate Underperform on SNBR and $100 PO given our view that there is risk to SNBR’s operating margin going into next year as customer acquisition and conversion costs are likely to rise. We also see valuation as unfavorable to industry leader TPX (18x ’22 P/E vs. 11x for TPX)."
- Compare Tempur Sealy, Purple Innovation and Sleep Number side by side.