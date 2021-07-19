Albireo's Bylvay OK'd in Europe for rare liver disease in children
Jul. 19, 2021 8:25 AM ETAlbireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO)ALBOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) perks up 2% premarket after announcing European Commission (EC) authorization of Bylvay (odevixibat) for the treatment of all subtypes of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).
- PFIC is a rare and devastating disorder affecting young children that causes progressive, life-threatening liver disease.
- The EC authorization was based on data from Phase 3 PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2 trials. Across both studies, Bylvay was well tolerated.
- Albireo plans to directly commercialize Bylvay in the European Union (EU). Germany launch is planned for September 2021.
- The Company also anticipates an upcoming regulatory decision by the FDA on Bylvay for the treatment of pruritus in patients with PFIC.
- The FDA has granted a Priority Review for the NDA and has set PDUFA target action date of July 20, 2021.
- Albireo is also studying Bylvay in other rare pediatric cholestatic diseases with the BOLD Phase 3 trial in patients with biliary atresia and the ASSERT Phase 3 trial in Alagille syndrome.
- Topline data from the ASSERT and BOLD trial are expected in 2022 and 2024, respectively.