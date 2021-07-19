Energy stocks sink with oil prices following OPEC+ deal
- Oil stocks plunge in pre-market trading alongside crude oil prices sinking after OPEC and its allies reached an agreement to gradually restore production to pre-pandemic levels.
- WTI August crude (CL1:COM) -3.7% to $69.13/bbl, and September Brent crude (CO1:COM) -3.3% to $71.11/bbl.
- OPEC and its allies will start raising output next month and continue until all of its 5.8M bbl/day of halted production has been revived.
- The agreement has initially deflated prices, but several analysts including Citi's global head of commodities research Ed Morse say the market remains tight.
- Goldman Sachs analysts agree the planned increase is moderate and will keep the market in deficit, while warning that oil prices may gyrate in the coming weeks due to concerns about the delta variant.
- European oil majors Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BP, TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Eni (NYSE:E) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) all trade sharply lower.
- Among major movers in the U.S. pre-market: XOM -3.1%, CVX -2.6%, COP -3.8%, OXY -6.1%; MRO -6.7%, SLB -4.5%, HAL -3.7%, RIG -6.5%.
- The top energy ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) -3.3% pre-market.
- Last week, the International Energy Agency said it still expects global oil demand to rise by 5.4M bbl/day this year and by another 3M bbl/day barrels in 2022.