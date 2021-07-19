Compass Diversified to divest Liberty Safe to Monomoy affiliate for $147.5M

  • Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its majority owned subsidiary, Liberty Safe Holding, the parent company of Liberty Safe and Security Products, to an affiliate of Monomoy Capital Partners.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Liberty will be sold to Monomoy for ~$147.5M in cash, subject to certain adjustments.
  • CODI expects to realize a gain on the sale of Liberty of ~$75M to $85M.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to fund the previously announced special distribution of $0.88 per common share in connection with CODI's anticipated tax reclassification which is expected to be effective later this quarter or early in the fourth quarter of this year.
  • The closing of this transaction is subject to regulatory approval, and is expected to occur by the end of August 2021.
