Aridis inks suvratoxumab licensing agreement with AstraZeneca for up to $126M
Jul. 19, 2021 8:43 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), ARDSARDSBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) announces that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to in-license suvratoxumab, in a deal worth as much as $126M.
- Suvratoxumab is a late-stage monoclonal antibody ((mAb)) candidate being developed for prevention of pneumonia.
- Aridis will make an upfront payment of $11M in cash and stock, with AstraZeneca standing to receive a further $115M in milestone payments.
- AstraZeneca also becomes a shareholder of Aridis through share issuance and has right of first negotiation for future licensing of suvratoxumab.
- Aridis also highlighted €25M funding from EU Commission's Innovative Medicines for the suvratoxumab's late-stage trial.
- Shares up nearly 8% premarket.