Apollo Med's affiliate to acquire controlling stake in Access Primary Care Medical Group, shares drop 7%
Jul. 19, 2021 8:44 AM ETApollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH)AMEHBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:AMEH) down 6.7% premarket after announcing that its affiliate, AP-AMH 2 Medical has inked agreement to acquire 80% of the fully diluted capitalization of Access Primary Care Medical Group (APCMG), a primary care physicians' group focused on providing high-quality care to senior patients.
- According to the terms of the agreement, 50% of the purchase price will be paid in cash to APCMG within 10 business days of the closing of the transaction, and the remaining 50% will be paid upon APCMG achieving certain financial milestones in 2022.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2021.
- The deal will Bring ApolloMed's technology and operations platform to over 120 APCMG primary and specialty care providers serving approx. 1,000 Medicare Advantage members.