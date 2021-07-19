Apollo Med's affiliate to acquire controlling stake in Access Primary Care Medical Group, shares drop 7%

  • Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:AMEH) down 6.7% premarket after announcing that its affiliate, AP-AMH 2 Medical has inked agreement to acquire 80% of the fully diluted capitalization of Access Primary Care Medical Group (APCMG), a primary care physicians' group focused on providing high-quality care to senior patients.
  • According to the terms of the agreement, 50% of the purchase price will be paid in cash to APCMG within 10 business days of the closing of the transaction, and the remaining 50% will be paid upon APCMG achieving certain financial milestones in 2022.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2021.
  • The deal will Bring ApolloMed's technology and operations platform to over 120 APCMG primary and specialty care providers serving approx. 1,000 Medicare Advantage members.
