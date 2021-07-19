McDonald's called a defensive way to ride out the restaurant industry headwinds
Jul. 19, 2021 8:49 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Barclays reiterates an Overweight rating on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) in what it sees as a defensive trade.
- The firm says it believes upward estimate revisions through the Q2 earnings season will mark the end of the "recovery trade" with Q2 beats annualized into future estimates. Looking ahead, Barclays warns that comparisons will become less easy in the restaurant sector. The industry also faces stimulus benefits ending and the novelty of eating out fading. There is also food and labor inflation tempering EPS upside. Against that tougher backdrop, McDonald's is seen standing out.
- Shares of McDonald's have traded sideways over the last month ahead of the earnings report due out on July 28.
- The fast-food chain has the 7th highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating in the restaurant sector.