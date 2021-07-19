Bionano down 6% premarket despite results from genomic mapping systems

DNA research concept DNA barcodes for biomedical research mitochondrial DNA Prostate cancer DNA test
CIPhotos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares are down 6% in premarket trading despite releasing data showing its Saphyr system for optical genomic mapping was able to achieve a whole genome analysis of leukemia patients better than traditional methods.
  • Results showed that a Saphyr assay developed for whole genome analysis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia subjects resulted in faster turnaround time, higher assay success rates, improved outcomes, and lower cost per sample compared to existing methods.
  • For example, turnaround time was one week with Saphyr, compared to four weeks was traditional methods.
  • Results were presented at the European Cytogenomics Conference.
