BlueRock Therapeutics gets FDA fast track status for Parkinson's disease treatment DA01
Jul. 19, 2021
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) company BlueRock Therapeutics has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA for its advanced Parkinson's disease (PD) treatment DA01.
- Fast Track designation is intended to facilitate the development and review of drug candidates that treat serious conditions and address an unmet medical need.
- A drug candidate that receives the status may be eligible for more frequent interaction with the FDA to discuss the development plan as well as eligibility for accelerated approval and priority review.
- DA01 is BlueRock's pluripotent stem cell-derived dopaminergic neuron therapy, which is currently under evaluation in a Phase 1 study.