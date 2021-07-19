Vontier to acquire DRB Systems for $965M, updates Q2 guidance

  • Aligning with its smart infrastructure focus, Vontier (NYSE:VNT) to acquire DRB Systems from affiliates of New Mountain Capital for ~$965M in cash; acquisition will be financed with available cash and proceeds from borrowings under Vontier's credit facilities.
  • The purchase price includes ~$130M deferred tax asset, which the company expects to be able to utilize over the next 15 years.
  • DRB is a provider of point of sale, workflow software, and control solutions to the car wash industry.
  • "The acquisition of DRB is expected to accelerate our portfolio diversification strategy toward long-term secular growth drivers in attractive markets and establish a $500M Retail Solutions portfolio," president & CEO Mark Morelli commented.
  • Transaction will be closed in Q3.
  • Vontier expects DRB to generate ~$170M of revenue in 2021 with mid-20% operating margins and is expected to have a high-single digit long-term growth rate.
  • Separately, the company expects Q2 ore revenue growth and adj. diluted net EPS to be above its earlier announced guidance (core revenue growth of 23-25% while adj. EPS of $0.50-$0.54) led by higher demand for Retail Solutions and Auto Repair offerings.
